Commissioner Directs Compiling Accurate Data Of Dengue Patients

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the District Health Officers (DHOs) of all districts of Peshawar region to design a Performa in collaboration with district administration to prepare accurate data of dengue patients.

He issued these directives while presiding over an emergency meeting on dengue control here on Monday. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of Peshawar division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and tribal district Khyber, City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, all four DHOs, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and administrative officers of the concerned authorities attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the dengue situation and steps taken for its control so far. Some decisions were also taken after detailed deliberations.

The participants of the meeting were also directed to ensure the establishment of isolation wards to admit patients for a period of at least one week. Similarly, special concentration would be paid on the adjacent areas to arrest the further spread of the virus and continuation of indoor and outdoor surveillance to destroy the larva and pinpoint such spots.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to hold daily based meetings in the evening to implement dengue action in their respective districts and issued directives to all stakeholders for minimizing the possibility of the spread of dengue.

The Deputy Commissioners were further directed to nominate focal persons for dengue action plan, which will only monitor the surveillance of dengue in their respective district.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud said that he would directly supervise all steps taken for control over dengue and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed an increase in the number of isolation wards in affected districts and their declaration as sensitive. He further directed acceleration in the pace of the public awareness campaign in all four districts of the division.

