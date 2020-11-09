UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Completion, Activation Of Public Schools

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of department concerned to complete and activate the schemes of three public schools of Hyderabad division at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of department concerned to complete and activate the schemes of three public schools of Hyderabad division at the earliest.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office which reviewed the progress of the completion and activation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Public school Tando Allahyar, Public Schools of Matiari and Tando Muhammad.

The commissioner said that timely completion of these ten years old buildings could provide better educational facilities to the future generation of these districts. He asked the Deputy Commissioners of Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan districts to hold inspection of the schools of their respective districts and submit a detailed report about the causes of delay in completion of these institutions.

He also directed the Chief Engineer education and Works to ensure availability of all required facilities including the work of drainage system and availability of furniture in these schools so that academic activities could be started at the earliest.

The Chief Engineer Education and Works Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh while briefing about the status of these schools informed that Public School Tando Muhammad Khan has almost been completed while construction work of remaining two public schools has al entered in the final phase of completion.

