Commissioner Directs Comprehensive Micro-plans For Next Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to formulate comprehensive micro-plans for next polio campaign in the division from March so that 100% success of the drive could be ensured.

Addressing a meeting with deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot here on Friday, she said that polio of a serious threat due to which the government was spending huge money to eradicate this menace from the society once for all.

Although the ongoing anti-polio campaign was satisfactory, yet it is dire need to devise a comprehensive micro-plan so that the anti-polio drive could be made total success.

She also stressed the need of comprehensive inquiry on the missing of routine vaccination of the children in certain areas of Faisalabad district and said that the concerned LHVs posted in these areas should be investigated and strict action should be taken against the responsible under relevant law.

The commissioner also took a detailed briefing on 10-point agenda from the deputy commissioners and said that preliminary steps should be taken to establish Ramzan bazaars in the four districts and advance planning for Dastar Khawans along with immediate completion of renovation work of the Ramzan bazaars.

She said that Ramzan bazaars should be most convenient for the consumers this year as compared to the previous year. She said that fair price shops should also be ensured in addition to necessary arrangements in-time.

The commissioner urged to speed up anti-dengue campaign and clarified that there will be no relaxation in checking the hotspots.

She directed the deputy commissioners to meet the response committees one day and the assistant commissioners two days in a week.

She also stressed the need to make anti-encroachment campaign effective and said that details of government land occupied by squatters in all four districts should be provided on urgent basis.

She assigned the task to Metropolitan Corporation and the FDA to remove the illegal boards and eliminate the encroachments.

She asked the Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad to make the under-construction Parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar functional without delay.

She also directed the DCs to devise a plan immediately to organise events related to Jashan-e-Baharan. In this context, the Chamber of Commerce, philanthropists and Anjuman Traders should be included.

The commissioner also announced to focus on plantation campaign across the division and to hold inter-district competition regarding plantation.

She directed to monitor the sugarcane crushing season strictly and said that the sugar mills responsible for arrears of the farmers should be mobilised to ensure payment.

She also took a briefing on the availability of urea fertiliser and directed to ensure supply and sale at fixed rates.

She clearly said that Deputy Commissioners should ensure actions on fixed agenda points on daily basis.

She said that a division-wide meeting will also be held every week while she will also visit the districts.

