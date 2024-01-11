Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Concern Authorities To Lodge FIRs Against Jumma Bazaar Ban Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against the violators of ban on vehicles of 'Jumma Bazaar'

Presiding over a meeting here, the Commissioner said that there is a complete ban on vehicles of Jumma Bazaar, in the city. Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nizarat Ali, City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Presiding over a meeting here, the Commissioner said that there is a complete ban on vehicles of Jumma Bazaar, in the city. Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nizarat Ali, City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that FIRs would be lodged against the dealers and the vehicle owners found violating the ban. Rawalpindi city is very congested and the traffic problems are increasing due to illegal parking and other violations, he said.

Jumma bazaar of vehicles also causes traffic jams as well as security risks, he added.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the violators under Section 144 already imposed by the Deputy Commissioner. All the officers concerned should visit the area to ensure implementation of Section 144, he directed. The Commissioner also instructed the Municipal Corporation Officers to hold a meeting with the representatives of the car Dealers Association and inform them that Jumma Bazaar of vehicles had been banned and no one would be allowed to violate the laws. In the next phase, he said an open space outside the city would be identified where the vehicles of Jumma Bazaar could be set up.

