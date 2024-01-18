Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed for eradication of manufacturing and sale of fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides throughout the division.

Presiding over a meeting of divisional agriculture advisory here on Thursday, the commissioner directed the officers of agriculture department to launch a grand operation against mafia involved in fake fertilizer.

The commissioner also took briefing on availability of fertilizers and sale at fixed rates.

She said that there is a zero tolerance policy against artificial price hike and hoarding of urea fertilizers.

She also inquired about the status of wheat crop in the division and said that the farmers will be economically strengthened by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines and reducing input cost.