Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Crackdown Against Fake Fertilizers Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed for eradication of manufacturing and sale of fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides throughout the division.

Presiding over a meeting of divisional agriculture advisory here on Thursday, the commissioner directed the officers of agriculture department to launch a grand operation against mafia involved in fake fertilizer.

The commissioner also took briefing on availability of fertilizers and sale at fixed rates.

She said that there is a zero tolerance policy against artificial price hike and hoarding of urea fertilizers.

She also inquired about the status of wheat crop in the division and said that the farmers will be economically strengthened by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines and reducing input cost.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Price Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

5 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

7 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

9 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

11 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

13 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

22 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

22 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan