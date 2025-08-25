Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Monday ordered various departments

to remove encroachments, relocate livestock, and expedite development projects

in the city.

He issued the orders while presiding over a weekly review meeting of tasks assigned

to different departments.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the PERA Force, district administration,

and Municipal Corporation to jointly devise an effective plan to remove encroachments

from Fatima Jinnah Road, Khushab Road, Lorry Adda Road, and other areas within

the city.

He ordered an intensification of the ongoing operation to remove livestock from

the city, ensuring it was carried out impartially and without exceptions.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various projects, including the construction

of a pedestrian bridge on Khushab Road, which was expected to be completed

within 10 days.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) informed the meeting that electric buses

would be launched in Sargodha city, with Nespak team visiting potential sites for installation

of 4,000 KV transformers. "The buses are expected to be provided to the city between

September 23 and 30", he added.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha briefed the meeting on the up-gradation of Ghaleb

Library, highlighting the progress made within a week.

Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that providing better facilities to citizens was top priority

of the Punjab government.

He directed all departments to improve their performance and warned that any negligence

would not be tolerated.