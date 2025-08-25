Commissioner Directs Crackdown On Encroachments, Livestock In City
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Monday ordered various departments
to remove encroachments, relocate livestock, and expedite development projects
in the city.
He issued the orders while presiding over a weekly review meeting of tasks assigned
to different departments.
During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the PERA Force, district administration,
and Municipal Corporation to jointly devise an effective plan to remove encroachments
from Fatima Jinnah Road, Khushab Road, Lorry Adda Road, and other areas within
the city.
He ordered an intensification of the ongoing operation to remove livestock from
the city, ensuring it was carried out impartially and without exceptions.
The meeting reviewed the progress of various projects, including the construction
of a pedestrian bridge on Khushab Road, which was expected to be completed
within 10 days.
Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) informed the meeting that electric buses
would be launched in Sargodha city, with Nespak team visiting potential sites for installation
of 4,000 KV transformers. "The buses are expected to be provided to the city between
September 23 and 30", he added.
Assistant Commissioner Sargodha briefed the meeting on the up-gradation of Ghaleb
Library, highlighting the progress made within a week.
Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that providing better facilities to citizens was top priority
of the Punjab government.
He directed all departments to improve their performance and warned that any negligence
would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city5 minutes ago
-
Two boys killed in bus roof accident in Gujrat25 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred Elite force constable offered in Talash25 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa25 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Sanghar25 minutes ago
-
Adult Literacy Centre at AIOU brings new learning opportunities for its staff25 minutes ago
-
Cervical Cancer awareness seminar, vaccination drive announced26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews healthcare services at MNHC36 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman launches Awami Khidmat programme36 minutes ago
-
NHA begins design work on Mansehra–Chilas expressway55 minutes ago
-
FIA foils gold smuggling attempt worth millions, Two PIA officials arrested55 minutes ago