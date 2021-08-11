UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Crackdown On Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday directed Industrial Development Officer (IDO) for conducting market survey on supply and demand, available stock and price of sugar in market and furnishing of a comprehensive report within regarding artificial sugar shortage in the market.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding supply and official rate of sugar in the market. Besides, Rationing Controller Shahabuddin, Deputy Director Food, Mohammad Shakeel, IDO Banaras Khan and Malik Mehr Elahi of Tanzeem-e-Tajiran, president Sugar Association, district Peshawar Haji Waheed Khan also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner Peshawar directed stern action against hoarders and violators of the official rate of sugar and directed traders to ensure the sale of commodity on officially fixed rate and avoid hoarding.

He also directed IDO for strict monitoring of the demand and supply of sugar and ensuring of the commodity in proportion to demand in the market. He said that directed both district administration and food Department to take action against hoarders and profiteers.

On the occasion, traders assured all possible cooperation to Commissioner Peshawar Division regarding the availability and price of sugar in Peshawar.

