UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs DCs For Foolproof Arrangements For Rains

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner directs DCs for foolproof arrangements for rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Thursday has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the Sukkur division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains.

He said that protecting people from the problems that could be created by the rains is the top priority.

Commissioner ordered for extra ordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the expected flooding threat.

Related Topics

Sukkur All From Top Rains

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

6 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

1 hour ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.