Commissioner directs DCs for foolproof arrangements for rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Thursday has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the Sukkur division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains.

He said that protecting people from the problems that could be created by the rains is the top priority.

Commissioner ordered for extra ordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the expected flooding threat.