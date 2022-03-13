UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs DC's For Shab-e- Barat Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner directs DC's for Shab-e- Barat arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Sunday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to complete arrangements for Shab-e-Barat in seven districts of the city.

He further directed to finalize the arrangements in consultation with all the stakeholders and special security plan should be devised for the city's mosques, imambargahs, other places of worship and cemeteries on the eve of Shab-e-Barat in collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies, said a communique.

He said that security personnel should be deployed at the entrances and exits of cemeteries so that citizens can offer Fateha on the graves of their loved ones without fear.

The Commissioner also directed to mobilize DMCs to make special arrangements for cleanliness and lighting especially in cemeteries.

The Commissioner Karachi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to supervise all the arrangements themselves.

