Commissioner Directs DCs To Activate Decisive Intelligence Committees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 08:05 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all 9 districts in the division to activate the district intelligence committees to launch a decisive operation against mainpuri, gutka and narcotics

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, which was also attended by DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers, the Commissioner asked the DCs to call the meetings of the district intelligence committees to chalk out the action plan.

He said stringent action should be taken against the people who were involved in the illicit business of narcotics, mainpuri, and gutka.

The Commissioner also underlined the need of sensitizing the public against such drugs by holding seminars, conferences, and other activities, especially in educational institutions.

Memon said the operation should target the cabins, factories, and even homes where mainpuri and gutka were prepared and sold, adding that the businesses selling the raw materials should also be kept on the radar.

The Commissioner said the Sindh Government was utilizing all resources in the ongoing operation.

The DCs assured the Commissioner that his instructions would be duly implemented.

They apprised the meeting that 144 suspects had been arrested in Hyderabad in the last 2 days in connection with the drugs while 56 were apprehended in Dadu, 11 in Jamshoro, 5 in Tando Allahyar, 4 in Matiari, 3 in Badin, 2 in Tando Muhammad Khan and one in Sujawal districts.

They added that a huge quantity of mainpuri, gutka, and other drugs had also been recovered.

