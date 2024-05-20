Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to be active in the field with their teams to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to be active in the field with their teams to provide relief to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner instructed the officers to take solid steps to restore the public confidence on the government departments. The lack of the complaints from the public would indicate either public satisfaction on the performance of the government departments or outright despair, he added.

He instructed the officers try to resolve the problem before it is pointed out by the public. Validate the performance of the departments so that the performance could be visible in the field and not just on the papers, he ordered.

Zero waste was ensured in 455 of the total 570 Union Councils of the division under ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme during last week, the Commissioner said adding, a total of 199 complaints were received regarding cleanliness, of which 197 were resolved.

In last one week, 288 manholes were also covered across the division, he informed. During the last one week, 22 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of petrol pumps and 82 NOCs of building plans were issued, the Commissioner said. He instructed that there should be no pendency for issuance of NOC by any department.

The departments should raise awareness about the documents required for notified NOC through panaflexes. No department should submit incomplete file, the Commissioner directed that drug control actives should be increased to control the meance.