Open Menu

Commissioner Directs DCs To Be Active In Field To Provide Relief To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to be active in the field with their teams to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to be active in the field with their teams to provide relief to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner instructed the officers to take solid steps to restore the public confidence on the government departments. The lack of the complaints from the public would indicate either public satisfaction on the performance of the government departments or outright despair, he added.

He instructed the officers try to resolve the problem before it is pointed out by the public. Validate the performance of the departments so that the performance could be visible in the field and not just on the papers, he ordered.

Zero waste was ensured in 455 of the total 570 Union Councils of the division under ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme during last week, the Commissioner said adding, a total of 199 complaints were received regarding cleanliness, of which 197 were resolved.

In last one week, 288 manholes were also covered across the division, he informed. During the last one week, 22 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of petrol pumps and 82 NOCs of building plans were issued, the Commissioner said. He instructed that there should be no pendency for issuance of NOC by any department.

The departments should raise awareness about the documents required for notified NOC through panaflexes. No department should submit incomplete file, the Commissioner directed that drug control actives should be increased to control the meance.

Related Topics

Petrol Punjab Noc Rawalpindi Turkish Lira From Government

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

20 seconds ago
 Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informati ..

Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt

12 minutes ago
 IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islam ..

IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

12 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces resu ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA

12 minutes ago
 ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warr ..

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu

18 minutes ago
Rupee loses 9 paisa against dollar

Rupee loses 9 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago
 Gold, Copper, Silver show upward trend

Gold, Copper, Silver show upward trend

19 minutes ago
 Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of ..

Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control it

19 minutes ago
 What we know about Iranian president's fatal helic ..

What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash

19 minutes ago
 CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Ira ..

Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan