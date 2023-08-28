Commissioner directs DCs to complete pending mutation cases

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahidullah Khan directed all the Deputy Commissioners to complete the pending mutation cases through the concerned Tehsildars well on time and also give them recovery targets

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the achievement of revenue targets and government obligations in the districts at the Commissioner's Office, Saidu Sharif, Swat on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Malakand Division Abdul Kabir Khan along with Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors Computerization Land Record Swat and Shangla from the districts of Malakand Division participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the progress in achieving the revenue targets and government dues in the districts and the functioning of the Service Delivery Centres.

The Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan appreciated the overall performance of the districts and directed the revenue officers to improve their performance to the given targets to achieve the revenue targets.

He further directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete pending land acquisition cases as soon as possible.

Commissioner Malakand Division while appreciating Deputy Director Computerization Land Records Swat and Shangla for making service delivery centres operational in time, directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner Swat to provide staff for the functioning of the rest of the centres.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan issued orders to the Deputy Commissioner Malakand to take steps to get permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan for the recruitment of Patwari for the settlement operation in his district so that the settlement operation could be completed on time.

