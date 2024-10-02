- Home
- Commissioner directs DCs to coordinate relevant departments for timely completion of uplift projects
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners to provide full support through coordination and cooperation and assist the relevant organizations in removing obstacles to timely completion of development projects in their respective districts.
He visited Malir and Korangi districts to inspect different development projects, including Korangi causeway bridge, three projects of education and works departments being carried out under the Annual Development Program.
The commissioner also directed the DCs to ensure that ongoing projects in their districts meet desired standards and fulfill legal requirements.
In Malir, he visited three schools located in Gul Rana Goth and Sahib Dad Goth, including Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary Schools.
Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Dputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto and Director Finance commissioner office Naseem Bhutto and senior officers of concerned departments were accompanied him.
The commissioner while visiting district Malir schools directed the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam to resolve issues hindering in utilising SMC funds.
He also directed DC to improve the science laboratory of the Government Girls Secondary school, utilizing funding from organizations through their Corporate Social Responsibility programs.
In Korangi, Commissioner inspected the under-construction Korangi Causeway Bridge on which more than Rs. 4.67 billion have been allocated. Its construction began in November 2022 and is expected to be completed by January 2025. He directed Deputy Commissioner Masood Bhutto to coordinate with relevant officers for the project's swift completion.
Commissioner Naqvi said Korangi Causeway Bridge is an important mega project of the Sindh government which will provide great facilities to the citizen and will play an important role in the efforts of the government being undertaken for the development of the city.
He further said that the causeway bridge will connect to the Malir Expressway, facilitating traffic flow to DHA, reducing congestion, and resolving rain-related issues.
