Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite vaccination against coronavirus in their respective districts.

He was presiding over a high level meeting held to review process of anti corona vaccination which was also attended by Additional Commissioner Mamoon Hameed, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah, Divisional Director education Akhtar Muhammad Khetran, Divisional Director Health Ehtesham Sheikh, District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi While all the deputy commissioners of Sibi Division attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner said the required target of anti-corona vaccination should be completed and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed his concern that people were not taking the new variant of coronavirus omicron seriously.

He asked the deputy commissioners of the districts of Sibi Division to take practical steps to create awareness among the people about vaccines.

The commissioner said the process of vaccination should be expedited in all the transit points, saying that without vaccination people would not be allowed to enter government offices, banks and other private institutions under any circumstances.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioners of some districts said that due to lack of data entry operators, the data of the concerned departments was not submitted despite getting vaccination. The commissioner, however, asked to take the services of data entry operators from other departments to complete the process.

He also warned that in case of non-fulfillment of targets with regard to vaccines within the stipulated time, the deputy commissioner of the district concerned would be held responsible.