UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs DCs To Expedite Anti-corona Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite vaccination against coronavirus in their respective districts

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite vaccination against coronavirus in their respective districts.

He was presiding over a high level meeting held to review process of anti corona vaccination which was also attended by Additional Commissioner Mamoon Hameed, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah, Divisional Director education Akhtar Muhammad Khetran, Divisional Director Health Ehtesham Sheikh, District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi While all the deputy commissioners of Sibi Division attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner said the required target of anti-corona vaccination should be completed and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed his concern that people were not taking the new variant of coronavirus omicron seriously.

He asked the deputy commissioners of the districts of Sibi Division to take practical steps to create awareness among the people about vaccines.

The commissioner said the process of vaccination should be expedited in all the transit points, saying that without vaccination people would not be allowed to enter government offices, banks and other private institutions under any circumstances.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioners of some districts said that due to lack of data entry operators, the data of the concerned departments was not submitted despite getting vaccination. The commissioner, however, asked to take the services of data entry operators from other departments to complete the process.

He also warned that in case of non-fulfillment of targets with regard to vaccines within the stipulated time, the deputy commissioner of the district concerned would be held responsible.

Related Topics

Education Sibi Zahid Shah All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

52 seconds ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two ..

Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

53 seconds ago
 BISP should expand its capacity at district level ..

BISP should expand its capacity at district level to benefit more people: Govern ..

54 seconds ago
 Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian O ..

Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian Officials in Event of Ukraine I ..

56 seconds ago
 Transport Department to take action against overch ..

Transport Department to take action against overcharging

58 seconds ago
 Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.