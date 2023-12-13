Open Menu

Commissioner Directs DCs To Improve Performance In Respective Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah on Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to improve their performance in their respective districts and ensure the provision of all possible relief to the people.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on different administrative issues in his office here.

On the status of various administrative affairs, repatriation of illegal immigrants and missing facilities in polling stations in all the districts of the division, Commissioner Hyderabad directed the DCs to increase the pace of actions against hoarders and profiteers of essential commodities and fertilizers so that the same could be provided to the people at government fixed prices.

He directed the DCs to continue regular visits to health and education facilities and upload the details of their performance on the Sindh Chief Minister's portal.

Regarding authentication work of entries in revenue records, the Commissioner directed them to expedite the authentication work in their respective districts to ensure speedy completion and all the relevant legal aspects should be taken into account in this regard.

He also inquired about the provision of missing facilities in polling stations and renovation works in school buildings nominated for polling stations for holding of general elections and utilization of funds in this regard. He also inquired about the use of funds released for the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

Deputy Commissioners gave a briefing about actions against hoarders and profiteers of essential commodities and fertilisers and imposition of fines on them, visits to health and education facilities, authentication of entries in revenue records, renovation of flood/rain affected polling stations and provision of basic facilities in polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Additional Commissioner-I Ahsan Qureshi, Additional Commissioner-II Manzoor Laghari attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of other districts of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

APP/nsm

