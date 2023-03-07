Commissioner directs DCs to monitor census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to mobilize revenue staff to ensure coverage of census.

He gave the directive while presiding over a meeting at his office here.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to fully monitor the census and perform this task as a national duty.

The meeting decided that the security of field teams performing census duty would be further enhanced.

The commissioner ordered the officers to provide all possible facilities to teams on census duty.