Commissioner Directs DCs To Monitor Price Control Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, directed deputy commissioners to personally monitor the price control drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, directed deputy commissioners to personally monitor the price control drive.

He said the divisional administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy in price control and dengue campaign.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of divisional departments here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nouman Afzal gave a briefing on the performance of the Multan district.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Amir Khattak said that they were following strict policy to provide relief to the masses under the directions of the Punjab government.

Strict monitoring of the performance of the health department was being done to control dengue.

He directed the departments to perform their duties diligently for the implementation of good governance in practice.

