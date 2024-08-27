Commissioner Directs DCs To Take Action Against Unregistered LPG Dealers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to take action against unregistered LPG dealers.
Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the divisional commissioner also directed the DCs that the LPG retailers operating under the OGRA SOPs should be allowed to continue. As part of this initiative, all Deputy Commissioners were instructed to conduct inspections of LPG outlets in their respective districts and verify that dealers adhere to OGRA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Concurrently, enforcement actions should be taken against illegal oil sellers, resulting in the sealing of their premises.
Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo briefed the meeting that six FIRs have been lodged against individuals involved in illegal oil sales in Sukkur district as crackdowns continue. Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah said that action has been initiated against illegal LPG dealers in Khairpur district who are not complying with SOPs.
Many shopkeepers have also been fined, he added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Liaqat Ali, informed that action has also been taken against LPG dealers charging higher prices in the district. Moreover, shops in the city center are being relocated to the outskirts, he added
