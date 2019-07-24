Commissioner directs deptts to be alert for flood situation in Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal has directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all four deputy commissioners to complete precautionary arrangements to cope with flood situation due to current spell of rain

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal has directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all four deputy commissioners to complete precautionary arrangements to cope with flood situation due to current spell of rains.

A heavy rain spell was expected from July 25 to 27 and there was a dire need of coordination among all departments concerned to handle flood situation in Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha districts.

He directed the rescue-1122, revenue, health and local government departments to make all machinery and equipment functional to provide in time relief in flood affected areas.

The flood situation cannot be ignored in the River Jhelum and Chenab crossing from Sargodha areas, he said and added that all arrangements should also be completed to evacuate people from flood affected areas.