Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve revenue collection targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed revenue department to devise a result oriented plan for achieving revenue collection targets.

He was chairing Divisional Revenue Meeting on Thursday that among others was attended by deputy commissioners of Laki Marwat and Bannu and Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan.

The meeting was also briefed about revenue targets and planning to achieve objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner directed to achieve targets and said"It is the responsibility of revenue department to ensure revenue collection and protect country's resources.

"He said that achieving revenue targets in merged areas including North Waziristan would impact people of these areas in a positive way and induce development in these districts.

He also directed expediting efforts to achieve set goals of revenue collection. The meeting was also briefed by deputy commissioners about their performance and accomplishments regarding revenue collection.