UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Devising Plan To Achieve Revenue Collection Targets

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve revenue collection targets

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed revenue department to devise a result oriented plan for achieving revenue collection targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed revenue department to devise a result oriented plan for achieving revenue collection targets.

He was chairing Divisional Revenue Meeting on Thursday that among others was attended by deputy commissioners of Laki Marwat and Bannu and Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan.

The meeting was also briefed about revenue targets and planning to achieve objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner directed to achieve targets and said"It is the responsibility of revenue department to ensure revenue collection and protect country's resources.

"He said that achieving revenue targets in merged areas including North Waziristan would impact people of these areas in a positive way and induce development in these districts.

He also directed expediting efforts to achieve set goals of revenue collection. The meeting was also briefed by deputy commissioners about their performance and accomplishments regarding revenue collection.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

14 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

27 minutes ago
 Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

7 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against land grabbers

DC for strict action against land grabbers

7 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag A ..

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.