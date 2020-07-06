UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs District Administration To Remain Alert In Case Of Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner directs district administration to remain alert in case of heavy rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Taswar in his briefing to the Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said keeping in view the forecast of heavy rains, he had put all local bodies, the public health department and Municipal Corporation on alert.

He assured that in case of heavy downpour, all relevant institutions would be in the field to help people.

The commissioner directed the district administration and the PDMA to remain alert and responsive in case of heavy rains.

