Commissioner Directs District Admins To Strictly Implement Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nadir Chatha on Sunday taking stern notice of the violation of lockdown in bazaars, directed the administrations of three districts to ensure strict implementation of the Corona Code of Conduct and all magistrates should stay in the field to prevent violations.

He directed this while addressing an emergency meeting in his office to review the implementation of Corona Code of Conduct.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Fazal Mudassir and administrative and police officers of the three districts.

He directed that the limit of sugar sale in Ramazan Bazaar be increased from one kg to two kg so that more deserving people could benefit.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the ongoing corona vaccination in Sahiwal Division and directed that setting up more centres be reviewed after Eidul Fitr to avoid rush.

More Stories From Pakistan

