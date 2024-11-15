Commissioner Directs Early Disposal Of Forest Related Court Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In order to prepare an effective and organized Tree Plantation Plan for the upcoming spring season in Kohat Division and early disposal of forest-related court cases, an important meeting was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chair at Commissioner House here.
The meeting, beside others, was also attended by the Conservator of Forests Kohat Forest Circle, Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Forest Officers of the concerned districts/forest divisions. After threadbare deliberations, certain important decisions were taken.
The meeting was informed that preparations for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive are in full swing. During this drive, through an effective and systematic plan, plantation will be carried out on 3000 hectares of land while grafting of 3.5 lakh olive plants will also be done.
Similarly, in order to dispose-off prosecution cases quickly, the Deputy Commissioners were directed to hold regular meetings on a monthly basis to review the progress of forest related prosecution cases.
The meeting also decided that the Forest Department should immediately re-institute all the previously undecided cases returned by the judicial magistrates with the forest magistrates/assistant commissioners and ensure that these cases are properly resolved as per the law.
The meeting further directed that summary trials of all crimes should be conducted to resolve cases related to forest violations on priority basis. It was also decided to organize a special training session on the Forest Ordinance next week for all Deputy Commissioners, divisional forest officers, assistant commissioners, forest magistrates and other stakeholders.
Furthermore, the authorities concerned were directed to strictly implement fines and confiscation as per the procedure laid down in the Forest Ordinance. The Commissioner Kohat in his concluding remarks appealed to the general public to cooperate with the forest department to make the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive a success.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Jamshaid Shah1 minute ago
-
SSP for improving night patrolling & snap checking1 minute ago
-
Effective efforts underway to prevent malaria in union council Hathala2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails party’s resounding success in recent local govt polls in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Canopy Trees: A vital resource in combating smog, air pollution12 minutes ago
-
Met Office forecast dry weather in Sukkur division22 minutes ago
-
Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug pushers32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 litres of adulterated milk32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal terms by-election victory as great responsibility32 minutes ago
-
Day log regional cultural exhibition held41 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day41 minutes ago