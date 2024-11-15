Commissioner directs early disposal of forest related court cases

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In order to prepare an effective and organized Tree Plantation Plan for the upcoming spring season in Kohat Division and early disposal of forest-related court cases, an important meeting was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chair at Commissioner House here.

The meeting, beside others, was also attended by the Conservator of Forests Kohat Forest Circle, Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Forest Officers of the concerned districts/forest divisions. After threadbare deliberations, certain important decisions were taken.

The meeting was informed that preparations for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive are in full swing. During this drive, through an effective and systematic plan, plantation will be carried out on 3000 hectares of land while grafting of 3.5 lakh olive plants will also be done.

Similarly, in order to dispose-off prosecution cases quickly, the Deputy Commissioners were directed to hold regular meetings on a monthly basis to review the progress of forest related prosecution cases.

The meeting also decided that the Forest Department should immediately re-institute all the previously undecided cases returned by the judicial magistrates with the forest magistrates/assistant commissioners and ensure that these cases are properly resolved as per the law.

The meeting further directed that summary trials of all crimes should be conducted to resolve cases related to forest violations on priority basis. It was also decided to organize a special training session on the Forest Ordinance next week for all Deputy Commissioners, divisional forest officers, assistant commissioners, forest magistrates and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, the authorities concerned were directed to strictly implement fines and confiscation as per the procedure laid down in the Forest Ordinance. The Commissioner Kohat in his concluding remarks appealed to the general public to cooperate with the forest department to make the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive a success.