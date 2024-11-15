Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Early Disposal Of Forest Related Court Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner directs early disposal of forest related court cases

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In order to prepare an effective and organized Tree Plantation Plan for the upcoming spring season in Kohat Division and early disposal of forest-related court cases, an important meeting was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chair at Commissioner House here.

The meeting, beside others, was also attended by the Conservator of Forests Kohat Forest Circle, Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Forest Officers of the concerned districts/forest divisions. After threadbare deliberations, certain important decisions were taken.

The meeting was informed that preparations for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive are in full swing. During this drive, through an effective and systematic plan, plantation will be carried out on 3000 hectares of land while grafting of 3.5 lakh olive plants will also be done.

Similarly, in order to dispose-off prosecution cases quickly, the Deputy Commissioners were directed to hold regular meetings on a monthly basis to review the progress of forest related prosecution cases.

The meeting also decided that the Forest Department should immediately re-institute all the previously undecided cases returned by the judicial magistrates with the forest magistrates/assistant commissioners and ensure that these cases are properly resolved as per the law.

The meeting further directed that summary trials of all crimes should be conducted to resolve cases related to forest violations on priority basis. It was also decided to organize a special training session on the Forest Ordinance next week for all Deputy Commissioners, divisional forest officers, assistant commissioners, forest magistrates and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, the authorities concerned were directed to strictly implement fines and confiscation as per the procedure laid down in the Forest Ordinance. The Commissioner Kohat in his concluding remarks appealed to the general public to cooperate with the forest department to make the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive a success.

Related Topics

Kohat Progress Circle All Court

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

3 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

15 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

15 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

15 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

15 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

15 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan