Commissioner Directs Early Issuance Of NOCs To The Commercial Buildings

Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday presided over a meeting with regard to in time provision of NOCs and removal of delaying factors in the construction of commercial buildings, following the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The meeting was attended by DC Captain (Retd), Khalid Mehmood, DG PDA, Ammara Khan, Additional Secretary Irrigation, Wisal Khan, Xen Irrigation, Engineer Shireen Khan, AC Peshawar, Dr. Ehtishamul Haq, and administrative officers.

The meeting reviewed in detail matters pertaining to approval of building maps and delaying factors in sanctioning commercial buildings.

The Commissioner on the occasion directed the Local Government, Irrigation, and PDA to keep close liaisons and hold coordination meetings on a weekly basis so that the process of issuing NOCs for commercial buildings could be speeded up for the convenience of people.

He said officers responsible for delaying NOCs and approval of building maps for commercial buildings would face strict departmental action.

He said officers concerned must coordinate for fulfilling the required rules and regulations for the issuance of necessary documents to the builders of commercial buildings.

The Commissioner also directed issuing NOCs and building maps for the construction of commercial buildings and other mega projects at Charsadda Road, Ring Road, and Warsak Road so that work on these projects could be initiated without further delay.

