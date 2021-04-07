Commissioner directs early shifting of old vegetable/ fruit markets

Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatha has directed the officers concerned to prepare feasible plan within a week to resume the process of shifting of vegetable and fruit markets on Pakpattan road

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatha has directed the officers concerned to prepare feasible plan within a week to resume the process of shifting of vegetable and fruit markets on Pakpattan road.

A special meeting was held here on Wednesday at the Commissioner's Office to resume the project of construction of markets on Pakpattan Road, which was chaired by Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Owais Mushtaq, AC Revenue Fazail Mudassir, Sahiwal Chamber President Chaudhry Asim Rafique and former president Chaudhry Rashid Hameed, besides officers of relevant departments.

Secretary Market Committee Sahiwal Muhammad Zubair said that the plan to relocate the markets from the city was made in 2011 and the construction work started in 2014 and only some basic work was completed at a cost of Rs 210 million.

Under the said project, a grain market would be set up on 35 acres, and a vegetable cum fruit market on 7.5 acres land.