Commissioner directs efforts for sustainable solution of land ownership disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed district administration to take measures for sustainable solution of disputes relating to ownership of land.

He issued these directives during a meeting of deputy commissioners of Malakand, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts here at Saidu Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Muhammad Arif Khan Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Mohmand Sajjad Afridi, District Police Officer, Bajaur Samad Khan and SP Investigation Lower Dir Mushtaq also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also informed about efforts made by district administrations relating to possible solution of land disputes.

Chairing the meeting, commissioner directed deputy commissioners to speed up their efforts in this connection on priority basis so that these long standing problems can be solved according to facts.

He directed deputy commissioners to provide updates to commissioner office about efforts made by local administration and local jirgas held in this regard.

Commissioner said that efforts should be made for solutions which are acceptable to all and added that resolution of boundary disputes is vital for maintaining peace and harmony in the area.