Commissioner Directs Enforcement Of Section 144 For Disposing Of Garbage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners of the division to immediately enforce Section 144 for disposing of garbage at designated dumping sites

Chairing a meeting of various departments here at his office, he directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company officials to identify another landfill site away from the Posh area where another transfer station can be constructed.

Laiqat Ali Chatha reprimanded the municipal corporation officers for complaints of dumping of construction material in the city.

He said that the place of Liaqat Bagh station has been allocated for dumping construction material so strict implementation should be ensured in this regard.

The Commissioner reiterated that FIRs would be filed against the concerned officer and thrower if construction material was found lying in the city.

While passing the map before constructing any building, the concerned agency should also seek an undertaking from the party about the dumping of building material and also ensure its implementation, he added.

