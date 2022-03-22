Commissioner directs establishment of Sasta Bazaars

Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the concerned authorities for establishment of Sasta Bazaars on March 28 before Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the concerned authorities for establishment of Sasta Bazaars on March 28 before Ramzan.

He issued these directives while presiding over a monthly revenue meeting in his office on Tuesday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan Naeem Akhtar, ADC Mardan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner directed solid steps to ensure the provision of edibles to the people during Ramzan on the officially fixed cheap rates to the people.

He said that artificial price and increase in profiteering is usually witnessed during Ramzan and directed deputy commissioners to focus on price-checking during the month. He especially directed regular checks on the cleanliness and quality of edibles.

The commissioner has directed the evolving of a durable line of action for arresting the issue of crowds in Bazaars during Ramzan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the people.

He has also directed for preparation of a plan for the abolition of encroachments and a major crackdown for removal of encroachments from all bazaars.