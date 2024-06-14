Commissioner directs evolving plan to prevent forest fire incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the all four districts of the division for establishing a special control room and evolving a protective plan to prevent igniting of wars due to scorching heat in the forests.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding overcoming of forests fire incidents in the division here on Friday.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioners of all five districts of the division, District Police Officers (DPOs) District Forests Officer (DFOs), Rescue 1122, Civil Defence also other authorities also attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioners for prohibiting tobacco smoking, camping fire, fireworks, aerial firing and throwing garbage in forests under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) in their respective districts.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to nominate one Assistant Commissioner (AC) in each district as focal person (Incident Commander) to Forest Department, carrying public awareness campaign and initiation of stern action against the violators.

For the prevention of the incidents of camp-fire, the Divisional Commissioner has also directed for the activation of the employees of Revenue Department.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Commissioner directed the utilization of all available resources to prevent the fire incidents and further strengthening of mutual coordination.

He also directed for the formation of a whatsapp group of the concerned officers in this regard and provision of fire-extinguishing machinery to Rescue 1122 and imparting the training of fire-extinguishing to the people living near forests.

He also directed to create awareness amongst the people through religious clerics, school teachers and social media.