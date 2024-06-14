Commissioner Directs Evolving Plan To Prevent Forest Fire Incidents
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the all four districts of the division for establishing a special control room and evolving a protective plan to prevent igniting of wars due to scorching heat in the forests.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding overcoming of forests fire incidents in the division here on Friday.
Besides, the Deputy Commissioners of all five districts of the division, District Police Officers (DPOs) District Forests Officer (DFOs), Rescue 1122, Civil Defence also other authorities also attended the meeting.
The Divisional Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioners for prohibiting tobacco smoking, camping fire, fireworks, aerial firing and throwing garbage in forests under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) in their respective districts.
The Deputy Commissioners were directed to nominate one Assistant Commissioner (AC) in each district as focal person (Incident Commander) to Forest Department, carrying public awareness campaign and initiation of stern action against the violators.
For the prevention of the incidents of camp-fire, the Divisional Commissioner has also directed for the activation of the employees of Revenue Department.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Commissioner directed the utilization of all available resources to prevent the fire incidents and further strengthening of mutual coordination.
He also directed for the formation of a whatsapp group of the concerned officers in this regard and provision of fire-extinguishing machinery to Rescue 1122 and imparting the training of fire-extinguishing to the people living near forests.
He also directed to create awareness amongst the people through religious clerics, school teachers and social media.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness walk held about dengue prevention5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs5bn for tourism development6 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine punches16 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Police security plan for Eid-ul-Azha16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt Launches Groundbreaking Floating Solar Power Project16 minutes ago
-
NHMP cracks down on overloading, overcharging during Eid-ul-Azha16 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches groundbreaking Floating Solar Power Project16 minutes ago
-
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today21 minutes ago
-
265 cases of petty offense resolved in jails ahead of Eid ul Azha25 minutes ago
-
DC for safeguarding rights of labor25 minutes ago
-
DC asks officers to timely complete schemes under CM initiative26 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vape, nicotine ponches26 minutes ago