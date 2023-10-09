Commissioner directs expediting repatriation process of illegal foreign nationals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed to accelerate the repatriation process of illegal foreign nationals in Mardan.

Presiding over a meeting held in Mardan to implement the Federal government policy against illegally staying foreigners, he further directed the compilation of the data on illegally staying foreign nationals on an emergency basis.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain Retired Abdul Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swabi Miss Sara Tahab, various federal and provincial agencies and police officers, NADRA, Passport, Administrator Afghan Refugees Shafiqur Rehman and other relevant officials.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan and ADC Swabi told the meeting that committees comprising the concerned Assistant Commissioner (AC) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Patwari, Special Branch Police and elected local government representatives will be formed at the tehsil level to identify illegal citizens and collect their verified data.

Yousafzai said that the campaign against illegal foreigners is not against any particular nationality or country, but as a responsible state, Pakistan has the right to protect the foreigners living here.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take full care of the rights of the foreigners during the campaign and not to misbehave with anyone.

He said that foreigners, especially Afghan refugees, who possess the required documents, are exempted from this campaign and no action will be taken against them.

He also directed to complete the data on foreigners staying illegally in Mardan and Swabi as soon as possible.