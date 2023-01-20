UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Expediting Work On City Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, during a meeting held here on Friday, directed to accelerate work on city uplift projects.

The meeting was also attended by Project Director Peshawar Uplift, Adeel Ahmad, consultants, and concerned officials.

On the occasion, Commissioner was briefed about ongoing uplift projects including Hayatabad Jogging Track.

He expressed annoyance over the slow pace of work on the jogging and cycle track in Hayatabad. He also sought a report about the reason behind the slow progress of projects.

He also directed expediting work on projects to revive the old beauty and grandeur of the city and stressed that a plan should be devised to minimize inconvenience to people and ensure the smooth flow of traffic amid construction work.

