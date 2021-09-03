Commissioner directs expediting work on electricity provision projects in Mohmand district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday directed authorities to reduce load shedding and expedite work on new electricity feeders in Mohmand District for facilitation of people.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on health, education, and communication sector projects of Mohmand district. Meeting also discussed development on ongoing electricity projects in tribal areas.

Chairing the meeting, commissioner directed expediting work on electricity provision projects in Mohmand District and completion of service roads.

He also expressed annoyance over absenteeism in schools and heath centers of district Mohmand and directed Deputy Commissioner to take action against absent staff after conducting an inquiry.

Commissioner also imposed ban on sale, purchase and transportation of polythene bags in Peshawar, Mohmand, Nowshera, Charsadda and Khyber under section 144.

He also directed crackdown on those found guilty of flouting the orders.