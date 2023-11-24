Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Expediting Work On Nortyern Bypass Road

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner directs expediting work on Nortyern bypass road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the pace of work on the Northern Bypass road and ensure its timely completion.

He said the project was very important for Peshawar and would help address traffic issues besides expanding the historic city.

The commissioner passed these directives during the inspection of the Peshawar Northern Bypass. He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Prime Minister's inspection team and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir besides relevant authorities.

The delegation visited its different package sections and was appraised about the salient features of the mega project.

The commissioner directed the relevant authorities to inspect work on the project on a daily basis and submit reports accordingly.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Road Traffic Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

12 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

2 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

6 hours ago
No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

15 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

15 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

15 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan