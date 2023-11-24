Commissioner directs expediting work on Nortyern bypass road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the pace of work on the Northern Bypass road and ensure its timely completion.

He said the project was very important for Peshawar and would help address traffic issues besides expanding the historic city.

The commissioner passed these directives during the inspection of the Peshawar Northern Bypass. He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Prime Minister's inspection team and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir besides relevant authorities.

The delegation visited its different package sections and was appraised about the salient features of the mega project.

The commissioner directed the relevant authorities to inspect work on the project on a daily basis and submit reports accordingly.