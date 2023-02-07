UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Fool Proof Arrangements For Matric Exam

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner ordered to ensure fool proof arrangements for conducting matriculation examination in the district here.

While meeting with Chairman of Intermediate and Secondary education, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and other officers concerned, the Commissioner Amir Khattak directed to ensure arrangements of generators, water coolers and other necessities to facilitate the exam takers at the centres.

He asked the duty officers to pay visit particularly at sensitive examination centres to avoid unpleasant situation in future at time of the examination.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the Commissioner from Multan board Chairman.

Muhammad Qasim said about 4014 exam centres including 48 were sensitive set up in different parts of the district.

He said extra-curriculum activities used to be arranged and backed up by the Board's administration in colleges and schools. It's pertinent to note that Matric exam scheduled to be conducted from April across Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

