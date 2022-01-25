Commissioner directs foolproof arrangements to ensure security of citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof arrangements to ensure security of the citizens.

In order to ensure law and order situation in Rawalpindi, he said, the role of police and district administration was pivotal, adding, the officers concerned to enhance police patrolling to control street crimes besides elaborate security arrangements to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Presiding over the monthly review meeting, he said all-out efforts should be made to make hundred percent revenue recovery in the district and special focus should also be given to 'Jamabandis' besides expediting work to unblock the closed 'Khewats' so that the people could buy and sell properties in their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while giving briefing informed that the district administration was conducting raids on daily basis to control profiteering and hoarding.

He said that total 30,853 raids were conducted this month and fines amounting to Rs 1,426,500 were imposed on the rules violators besides arresting several profiteers and hoarders.

The DC informed the meeting that several development projects were being completed swiftly in the district and all-out efforts were also being made to start construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects.

The Commissioner ordered the authorities to achieve 100 percent target of polio campaign and also focus refusal and non-attendant cases which were mostly reported from different city and cantt. areas.

He appreciated efforts of DC Rwp and the health authorities for managing and attending refusal cases on the same day during current campaign.

He directed to minimize the non-attended cases as well within next two weeks as they could be potential threat for even those children who were being vaccinated.

He also instructed that the areas where dengue larvae found should be focused and more teams and resources should be utilized to prevent dengue.

The authorities concerned were also directed that besides strengthening the dengue surveillance system, available resources should also be utilized to remove stagnant rain water. Dewatering must be ensured by the departments concerned within shortest possible time so that any potential larva breeding site won't be left unattended, he added.

The Commissioner directed to expedite work on development projects so they could be completed within stipulated time frame to provide relief to the citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance & Planning, Amber Gillani, ADC, General, Qasim Ijaz Malik, ADC Headquarters, Marzia Saleem, ADC Revenue, ACs of all Tehsils of the district and sub-registrars were also present in the meeting.