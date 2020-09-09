UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Foolproof Security Arrangements For Chehlum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. � Muhammad Mehmood has directed the administration and City Police to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehulm of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. Muhammad Mehmood has directed the administration and City Police to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehulm of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a spokesman, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to make elaborate security arrangements for security of the mourners.

The Commissioner was briefed that over 1841 Majalis and 390 Muharram processions were organized in Rawalpindi district during Muharram under elaborate security arrangements while cops were deployed at 31,000 points to provide proper security cover to 2231 Majalis and processions. Maximum police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the district.

Rawalpindi District Police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for Majalis and Muharram processions. Senior police officers monitored the security arrangements of the processions and majalis and also briefed the security personnel about security situation and arrangements.

The Commissioner was informed that the snipers were also deployed on rooftop besides proper arrangements for smooth flow of traffic in all the respective areas. All available resources were utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners particularly on Ashura.

Law and order was maintained at all cost and a peaceful atmosphere was provided to the mourners. Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security. A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in CPO office.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district. Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on sensitive points.

