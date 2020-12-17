Commissioner directs foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members could celebrate Christmas with a sense of security.

Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of police, local government, district administration etc held at his office on Thursday, he said that efforts be made to ensure areas around churches and neighbourhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could ply smoothly, traffic jams did not occur and community members moved around freely and easily.

The commissioner said that the electricity utility would also be asked to avoid load-shedding in these areas so that the community members celebrate their festival without any hassle.