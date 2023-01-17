Commissioner directs foolproof security for census teams

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for census teams.

Chairing a meeting held here to review revenue, development, census and price-checking activities of the Rawalpindi division, the Commissioner instructed the officers of police and administration to ensure the best possible security for the census teams.

The DC, Director of Development, Nazia Sadhan, Additional Commissioner of Revenue, Kenza Khan attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of other districts of the division participated through video link.

The DC instructed the officers to make earnest efforts for 100 percent revenue recovery and special attention should also be given to the complete revenue record of ownership.

The target set for establishing rural revenue centers across the division, which is currently 98 percent, should be increased to 100 percent, he added.

The meeting was informed that out of 107,310 Terriers (Khewats) so far 105,800 have been unblocked.

The Commissioner said the remaining blocked 'khewats' should be unblocked as soon as possible.

He further directed one dish and time restriction should be ensured in marriage halls under Marriage Act.

The meeting was informed that operations against hoarders and profiteers were being carried out on daily basis across the division.

Over 20,646 raids were conducted in the division last week and fines amounting to over three million rupees were imposed on the rules violators.

22 FIRs were also lodged while 186 profiteers and hoarders were sent behind the bars during the period., adding he also directed the authorities to accelerate construction work on mega projects of Rawalpindi so that relief could be provided to the people.

