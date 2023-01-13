Commissioner directs foolproof security for upcoming anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud on Friday directed the police to ensure foolproof security for polio staff.

He was chairing a meeting being convened to review security arrangements and preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign which would be started from January 16.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and tribal districts of Mohmand and Khyber among others.

The Commissioner also directed police to ensure foolproof security for polio staff and develop a liaison with district administration in that regard.

He also expressed satisfaction over the decrease number of refusal cases and directed polio workers to address the concerns of parents who were still refusing for vaccination.