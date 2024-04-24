Commissioner directs for 100% geo-tagging of streetlights

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad to ensure 100 percent geo-tagging of streetlights in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad to ensure 100 percent geo-tagging of streetlights in the city.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she said that streetlights are imperative to facilitate the road users. Hence, all streetlights should be made functional in the city.

For this purpose, all available resources would be utilized on urgent basis, she added.

The commissioner was briefed that 6176 streetlights were installed in the city out of which geo-tagging of 1985 streetlights was completed so far.

She directed the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to take necessary steps for making all defective streetlights functional. In this regard, the progress report would be checked during next meeting which would be held on coming Saturday, she added.