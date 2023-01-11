UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For Accelerating Work On 'K-4' Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 09:03 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the officers of relevant departments to speed up their work regarding land acquisition for Karachi water supply project, 'K-4'

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, the Commissioner termed 'K-4' an important project and maintained that the process of land acquisition should be completed irrespective of any influence or political pressure.

The teams of Settlement Survey of Revenue and officers of other relevant department should be formed for joint survey to remove bottlenecks, detect fake claims and prepare report of available state land or private party land.

the Commissioner directed and maintained that no error or negligence would be accepted in land acquisition process and all legal formalities should be completed in that regard.

The Project Director K-4 Project of Karachi Water and Sewerage board Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah while briefing the participants of the meeting informed that the project having 111 kilometers long had been initiated by WAPDA with Rs 126 billion in order to overcome the shortage of water for the residents of Karachi with laying two pipelines of 84 inch and 68 inch respectively.

WAPDA Chief Engineer Mukesh Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Riaz Hussain Leghari also gave a detailed presentation on the project while Director Settlement Survey Muhammad Rahim informed the Commissioner about the land acquisition process.

