Commissioner Directs For Achieving 100% Target Of Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner directs for achieving 100% target of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy directors of all four districts and officers of health departments to ensure achievement of 100 percent targets of the anti-polio drive scheduled to commence from Monday (January 8) in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

During an online meeting on Saturday, she said that a micro-plan was devised to accomplishing targets of the campaign, therefore, the plan should be implemented in its letter and spirit.

She said that the government was repeatedly undertaking the anti-polio drive so that the virus could be eradicated.

In this connection, public cooperation is imperative. Hence, the health department should motivate and persuade parents for dispensation polio drops to 100 percent children up the age of five years across the division, she added.

She also directed to use all modes of communication for sensitizing the masses about benefits of the anti-polio campaign. In this connection, the monitoring officers should also remain active in the field so that no child could be left without polio vaccine, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was present in the meeting while DCs of other districts joined it through video link.

