Commissioner directs for achieving wheat procurement target

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed food department officers to implement wheat procurement policy and achieve 100 percent procurement target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed food department officers to implement wheat procurement policy and achieve 100 percent procurement target.

Presiding over a meeting to review wheat procurement campaign here on Monday, he said that all administrative machinery was actively monitoring wheat procurement campaign to facilitate the farmers.

He said that corruption and dishonesty in procurement of wheat will not be tolerated, adding that those found guilty will be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that Punjab government was pursuing the policies for welfare and prosperity of farmers' community in the province.

He said that fare distribution of Bardana, payments and facilities for farmers at procurement centers were a part of the government policy. He directed for taking stern legal action against wheat hoarders.