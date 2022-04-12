UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For Action Against Wheat Smugglers

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 05:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against wheat smugglers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

The spokesman informed that the officers concerned were directed to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

He said a comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, the authorities were continuing the administrative measures to control the smuggling of wheat.

He informed that the administration had foiled a bid to smuggle 2500 bags of wheat that were being illegally shipped out of the division here the other day.

Acting on a tip-off, the administration, in collaboration with Police and food Department, confiscated 2500 bags of wheat being smuggled on seven trucks, he added.

