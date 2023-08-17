Open Menu

Commissioner Directs For Better Care Of Cotton Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 08:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed for better care of the cotton crop in the division.

He held a meeting with the officers of the Department of Agriculture about crop management here on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed the quarters concerned to remain in close liaison with cotton growers and provide them departmental services.

She also directed for availability of quality pesticides in the open market.

In the meeting, the agriculture director informed about the current situation of cotton crop in the division.

