Commissioner directs for 'business-friendly environment in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A review meeting held here on Friday with Commissioner in the chair stressed to achieve a business-friendly environment across the division.

Amir Khattak issued multiple directives in the meeting to departments concerned such as removing barriers to the people approaching for NOCs to start work in the desired discipline of life.

NOCs for commercial construction should be made easier in order to get a congenial environment for business in all four districts of the division, he stressed.

All departments lend healthy support to entrepreneurs struggling to get better commercial infrastructure for their business activities, he said.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to call meetings immediately in their respective districts to meet the target, he added.

He, however, didn't spare the buildings carrying out commercial activities sans NOC in any part of the division.

He pressed on the departments concerned to wage combined effort for the improvement of commercial infrastructure especially in the city of Saints.

Commissioner said the cases with incomplete documents should be terminated by informing to the relevant person instead burdening them for-nothing in the files.

Amir Khattak asked the divisional departments to proceed with work on pending promotion cases of the employees as 'timely promotion spurs motivation among employees to perform a good job' which he maintained.

DC Multan Umar Jahangir among other DCs of the division was present through a video link in the meeting.

MD WASA, CEO Corporation Chaudhary Fermaesh, ADC Sarfraz and other officers too were invited to the occasion.