UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For 'business-friendly Environment In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner directs for 'business-friendly environment in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A review meeting held here on Friday with Commissioner in the chair stressed to achieve a business-friendly environment across the division.

Amir Khattak issued multiple directives in the meeting to departments concerned such as removing barriers to the people approaching for NOCs to start work in the desired discipline of life.

NOCs for commercial construction should be made easier in order to get a congenial environment for business in all four districts of the division, he stressed.

All departments lend healthy support to entrepreneurs struggling to get better commercial infrastructure for their business activities, he said.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to call meetings immediately in their respective districts to meet the target, he added.

He, however, didn't spare the buildings carrying out commercial activities sans NOC in any part of the division.

He pressed on the departments concerned to wage combined effort for the improvement of commercial infrastructure especially in the city of Saints.

Commissioner said the cases with incomplete documents should be terminated by informing to the relevant person instead burdening them for-nothing in the files.

Amir Khattak asked the divisional departments to proceed with work on pending promotion cases of the employees as 'timely promotion spurs motivation among employees to perform a good job' which he maintained.

DC Multan Umar Jahangir among other DCs of the division was present through a video link in the meeting.

MD WASA, CEO Corporation Chaudhary Fermaesh, ADC Sarfraz and other officers too were invited to the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Business Noc Job All

Recent Stories

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

1 hour ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

2 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.