Commissioner Directs For Completion Of RRR Project Timely
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has asked the Chairman National Highway Authority to convene a meeting for approval of the revised design of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) and issue a No Objection Certificate(NOC) promptly.
He said this during a visit to review the pace of work at RRR here on Wednesday.
The Commissioner, who is also the Project Director of the RRR, reviewed the overall progress of the project and directed the officials to speed up the work to achieve the target timely.
He stressed the need for planning in view of the weather conditions and said that a strategy should be made in such a way that the monsoon rains do not affect the pace of work.
Aamir directed the officials to start the process of acquiring land at Thallian Interchange immediately and kick off the construction of the bridge at Chakri Interchange.
Slope cutting and development work must be completed at the earliest, where the sub-base work has not been started.
He further directed to amplify progress on the railway bridge and Banth Interchange.
On the occasion, the officials briefed the Commissioner that around 70 per cent work on the project has been finished, while backfilling work was in progress on the drains, rivers and subway from Thallian to Banth Interchange.
In addition, the work of superstructure (deck launching) of bridges was also being resumed.
The Commissioner directed that an activity and component-wise daily progress report be prepared on the project.
He further said that the project should be divided into four sections: Thalian to Chakri, Chakri to Khasala, Khasala to Chak Belly and Chak Belly to Banath, and
a detailed schedule of remaining activities should be prepared for each section.
In addition, the roads for the construction structures are in poor condition; they should be repaired immediately.
Aamir directed the concerned to complete the fencing around the RRR well in time.
He directed Frontier Works Organisation to review the performance of subcontractors and replace ineffective contractors.
Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kanzi Murtaza, Director Development Zenia, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Deputy Project Director Ring Road, concerned Assistant Commissioners, representatives of FWO were also present.
