Commissioner Directs For Effective Utilization Of Resources In Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam on Friday issued a series of directives aimed at enhancing governance and ensuring effective utilization of resources in the Kohistan region

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the deputy commissioners of the Kohistan region.

The Commissioner has instructed all deputy commissioners across the three districts of Kohistan to convene monthly meetings of district officers, with the key goal of advancing the well-being of their respective areas and the officers found to be falling short of expected standards will be subject to detailed performance reports.

Zaheer ul Islam placed a strong emphasis on the seamless execution of ongoing projects dedicated to the rehabilitation of flood-affected regions.

To ensure that officers remain dedicated to their duties and prioritize public welfare, a comprehensive performance assessment will be conducted for each district officer, he said.

He said that action will be taken against those whose performance does not meet the exemplary standards set by the administration

During the meeting, the commissioner clarified that the funds channeled through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) are exclusively designated for rehabilitation projects, any diversion of these funds for other purposes or new schemes is strictly prohibited.

