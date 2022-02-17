Commissioner directs for ensuring all revenue recoveries in Thatta district

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has directed the concerned officers to complete the revenue collection and said that the newly arrived officers should check the revenue records, ensure proper recovery from the growers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has directed the concerned officers to complete the revenue collection and said that the newly arrived officers should check the revenue records, ensure proper recovery from the growers.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of all the officers of the district at DC Office, Thatta on Thursday.

He directed the concerned officers to complete the ongoing development schemes in time and bring their benefits directly to the people.

He said that he was well aware of the problems of Thatta district where law and order situation was better but the system of revenue collection needed to be improved.

He directed the officers to remain in the field and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the discharge of duties.

He directed the officers to send the performance report to the commissioner's office every month.

SSP Thatta, Superintendent Engineer Buildings and other officers of revenue were present in the meeting.