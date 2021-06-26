Commissioner directs for finalize contingency plan for monsoon season

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to finalize contingency plan for meeting challenges of heavy rains during monsoon season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to finalize contingency plan for meeting challenges of heavy rains during monsoon season.

"All deputy commissioners should make arrangements prior to the start of monsoon season", he said while presiding over a meeting here at his office.

The district administrations should ensure disposal of rainwater with start of downpours and also strengthen the river dykes well in time to avert any untoward incident during the rainy season, he said He also asked all the deputy commissioner to submit the contingency plan of their respective area to his office at the earliest.

He also directed them to approach the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and arrange required equipment besides pointing out the vulnerable points of river dykes so that they could be strengthened at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro should make close coordination with the Police so that in case of submerging of M-9 due to rain, the commuters could be facilitated accordingly, he said.

The Commissioner also asked the HESCO officers to make all necessary arrangements before the onset of monsoon, avoid load shedding and remove technical faults of installations.

The deputy commissioners of different districts briefed the commissioner about the measures being adopted to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains and floods during monsoon.