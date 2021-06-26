UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs For Finalize Contingency Plan For Monsoon Season

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Commissioner directs for finalize contingency plan for monsoon season

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to finalize contingency plan for meeting challenges of heavy rains during monsoon season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to finalize contingency plan for meeting challenges of heavy rains during monsoon season.

"All deputy commissioners should make arrangements prior to the start of monsoon season", he said while presiding over a meeting here at his office.

The district administrations should ensure disposal of rainwater with start of downpours and also strengthen the river dykes well in time to avert any untoward incident during the rainy season, he said He also asked all the deputy commissioner to submit the contingency plan of their respective area to his office at the earliest.

He also directed them to approach the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and arrange required equipment besides pointing out the vulnerable points of river dykes so that they could be strengthened at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro should make close coordination with the Police so that in case of submerging of M-9 due to rain, the commuters could be facilitated accordingly, he said.

The Commissioner also asked the HESCO officers to make all necessary arrangements before the onset of monsoon, avoid load shedding and remove technical faults of installations.

The deputy commissioners of different districts briefed the commissioner about the measures being adopted to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains and floods during monsoon.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Hyderabad Jamshoro All Rains

Recent Stories

AJK election; action against government employees ..

2 minutes ago

Aimal Wali to start three-day visit to Karak from ..

2 minutes ago

SSP sacks two policemen,suspends eight other cops

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly passes budget for fiscal year 2021-22

8 minutes ago

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

8 minutes ago

Pakistan moving towards sustainable, inclusive gro ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.